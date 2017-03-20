Quick Fixes Won’t Work for San Diego’s Disabled Homeless Population

We have all come across the person in tattered clothes, sitting on the sidewalk with all of his earthly possessions in a shopping cart, arguing with some unseen antagonist. We often ask ourselves: Why can’t we do something about this?

At the core of San Diego’s homelessness crisis are many severely disabled residents who have lived on the streets for years, sometimes decades. The city and county’s current approach has focused mainly on helping self-sufficient people move into mainstream housing. But in the process, it has left too many of our severely disabled citizens on our streets.

According to the Regional Task Force on the Homeless, 35 percent of our 5,000 unsheltered homeless are disabled and have lived on the street for more than a year. We will not make substantial progress on solving street homelessness until we deal with our disabled long-term homeless population.

The only real solution for this population is permanent supportive housing – housing with a voucher to pay a portion of the rent, coupled with supportive services to assist with their needs for as long as they need the support. With the exception of affordable housing units, the region already has most of the pieces in place for this. The task force has assessed the needs of the vast majority of the unsheltered homeless and identified the individuals who need permanent supportive housing. Plenty of federally funded vouchers are available. Funding for the supportive services is in place, or promised by the county supervisors. Now city and county leaders need to step up and help get affordable housing units that can be rented using the vouchers.

Admittedly, San Diego has a tight rental market. Other communities with tight rental markets, however, have found ways to obtain rental units for their disabled homeless. The first thing they did was focus their efforts on housing. San Diego seems reluctant to do that.

San Diego County Board of Supervisor Chairwoman Dianne Jacob barely mentioned homelessness or housing in her latest State of the County address. San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer devoted about 20 percent of his 2017 State of the City address to homelessness and offered a half a dozen proposals, but did not make one concrete plan to create affordable housing for our homeless.