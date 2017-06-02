San Diegans Want to Rock the Vote; Their Leaders Want to Block the Vote

When it comes to how local ballot measures are handled, the voters have spoken clearly and loudly. They want local measures to be decided in the November general elections when the most people show up to vote. That’s why in 2016 they overwhelmingly passed Measure L, which requires qualified citizens’ initiative to appear on the November general election ballot and not on a June primary ballot, unless the City Council chooses to intervene.

But now, just a few months after Measure L passed, the City Council and mayor are considering holding a special election that will go directly against the will of the voters. This will undermine our democracy and turn a blind eye to the very reason we needed Measure L in the first place.

Voter participation in San Diego doubles between a June primary and a November general election. For voters of color, it triples, and for young voters, participation increases five-fold. Special elections in San Diego also tend to have lower participation relative to a November general election. In the last 20 years, less than half of the voters cast their ballots in special elections. When participation is low, our democracy suffers.

If we’re serious about creating an inclusive democracy, we have to implement the full intent of Measure L, which limits local ballot measures to November general elections. This aligns with state elections and avoids confusion to maximize participation. It also keeps special interests from exerting undue influence in elections with relatively low turnout. Additionally, it keeps elected officials accountable to the greatest number of constituents.

Although Measure L preserves a provision that allows the City Council to call a special election, it should be used very sparingly so as to maintain the integrity of the measure. Proponents included the provision for a special election to allow for exigent circumstances. But that provision should not be abused to call special elections for political expedience. Voters expect that the City Council will be judicious in using the special election.

Special elections have never been called before for local ballot measures. Ever. The first time one is called, especially after the passage of Measure L, will set a precedent for future use. If the threshold is not high enough, it will not only contradict voters’ wishes, but also open the door to more elections with low turnouts that erode our democracy.