San Diego Deserves Credit for Rebuffing the Chargers, But Faulconer Doesn’t

Mayor Kevin Faulconer would like you to believe he’s grown a backbone. While the city reeled from the devastating news that the Chargers would be leaving San Diego, Faulconer came out in a press conference and said, “Dean Spanos made a bad decision, and he will regret it.”
Faulconer then laid out a sad Shakespearean tale of a city that gave its all to woo its beloved partner, and how its long-time companion just wouldn’t accept it for what it was. He detailed the sacrifices that he personally made at the negotiating table, making the case that the Chargers refused to budge. At the end of the day, he found that the Chargers were too motivated by greed and had long ago decided that their future was up north, not in San Diego.
Well, no duh, Sherlock.
For years, the Chargers made it incredibly apparent that they were interested in developing a physical presence in the Los Angeles market so they could monopolize the Southern California fan base. Millions of people in Los Angeles and Orange counties were untapped potential and too sweet of a prize to pass up.