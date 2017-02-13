San Diego Is Taking a Backward Approach to Qualcomm Stadium

Instead of signing off on developers’ plans, San Diego should collectively assess what it wants out of the stadium space, then come up with a plan of action to achieve it.

Photo by Dustin Michelson
Qualcomm Stadium
By Howard M. Blackson |

Last week, Voice of San Diego asked our city’s pre-eminent local urban planners, architects and community members what they want to see happen to Qualcomm Stadium. I’d like to add my thoughts by stepping back and first asking, what would George Marston do?

Commentary - in-story logoSadly, few San Diegans today remember Marston, our greatest civic philanthropist, affectionately known as our “First Citizen,” who gave the city Presidio Park, Junipero Serra Museum and his home adjacent to Balboa Park.

Marston also initiated our jobs-at-all-costs versus improving the quality of our environment debate that resonates to this day. While he lost his mayoral run to a jobs-creator candidate, his big idea for San Diego lives on in the understanding that building toward cultural and social value always equates to economic value, while the converse is not as true.

Most San Diegans intrinsically feel the cultural value of public stadiums. Dating back to ancient coliseums, these civic forums provide a collective respite from our everyday lives with moments of shared spectacle, mortality and entertainment. And these coliseums have historically been important to San Diego, too. Balboa Stadium, now in ruins behind San Diego High School, was promoted as the first of its kind on the Pacific coast and the world’s largest municipal structure when the Panama Exhibition opened a century ago.

But The Q is today a dated mid-century modern multipurpose stadium. These types of stadiums were once the trend across the nation, and ours is now the last of its kind still standing. That said, it still retains its cultural value by its ability to converge a broad spectrum of society into its 160 acres, 10 to 20 times a year. Thanks to Chargers Chairman Dean Spanos and the NFL, for the past 15 years our conversation about this space has been completely dominated by the tremendous amount of economic value that is generated when 65,000 people show up on a Sunday.

After focusing on economic value in negotiations with a petulant private franchise ownership for far too long, San Diegans now have a moment to collectively reassess and prioritize the social and cultural value of this big old public stadium into the 21st century. Without a plan that builds cultural and social value, speculators will continue to make plans for us based on generating economic value for their private initiatives. We are seeing this with the soccer stadium and development scheme that’s been proposed, and will see it over and over until we have a definite plan.

As an urban designer who advises cities to first envision, then codify that vision by purposely building their plans, the following points are intended to reframe the discussion from a return on investment perspective toward our collective vision on the public value of this grand civic space.

Qualcomm Stadium sits on extremely valuable public land, so the public should be involved in the decision-making process.

There is no real urgency to make a decision (the lack of a professional sports franchise isn’t fatal).

We should make a plan of action when we are all confident in that decision.

Test if our collective values state that public interest is more important than a private interest’s.

We should not give away long-term public property for short-term private economic benefit.

The entire Qualcomm Stadium belongs to San Diegans. A stadium is a great amenity to city living, but we must never forget it is on public land with value beyond the return on tickets and turnstiles. Like taxes and fees that pay for Balboa Park, Mission Bay and our waterfront parks, we may choose to collectively finance our higher quality of city life. Let’s figure our priorities out, make a plan and find the right parts and pieces that build what we want.

Mike Davis, urbanist and MacArthur Prize winner, elegantly stated to VOSD that the goal should be “utopia,” a lofty ambition. Davis said the city should build “a utopian residential and learning community that promote San Diego as a cutting-edge laboratory where we solve urban problems.”

A century ago, Balboa Park’s Panama Exposition grounds aspired for the same results that Marston generously funded and stewarded to become the beloved spaces and places we cherish today. Those types of big ideas are appropriate for Qualcomm’s big site, and we need to vet them in a public forum.

So, what would Marston do? Based on his record, I believe he would take the time to reframe the stadium dialog from a narrow and risky economic return on investment toward leveraging the value of this grand civic space – a utopian ambition.

Rather than a jumble of private or politically expedient ideas hamstrung by 15 years of return-on-investment studies, let’s use our planning commission and City Council forums to decide what this 160-acre riverfront site means beyond next season. Let’s really talk about its cultural and social value first, and then measure its economic returns. That is what Marston did for San Diego and what we should do today.

Howard M. Blackson is an urban designer. Blackson’s commentary has been edited for style and clarity. See anything in there we should fact check? Tell us what to check out here.

    Lawrence Herzog
    Lawrence Herzog

    Well, Howard, let's deconstruct an important point completely missing in your otherwise well-written essay.  First of all, a century ago, San Diegans, including Marston, did not fully embrace the city's inherent cultural, historic and geographic inter-connection with Tijuana and with Mexico.  Ironically, the Panama Canal Exposition did not entirely embrace Mexico-- indeed, the architectural style chosen in Balboa Park was Spanish Baroque Revival, not Mexican or even Mission Revival. The world has changed since then, and, notwithstanding the troubling post-truth, nationalist chaos coming out of the White House, we live in a global society.  San Diego's future lies in its connection to Mexico, as Lynch and Appleyard so brilliantly wrote in their classic study "Temporary Paradise".  Mike Davis' idea of a utopia, and a 'cutting-edge laboratory for solving urban problems' would most surely include the vision of San Diego's inherent ties to Tijuana (indeed Mike has written many times about the importance of that Mexican connection; so have I!)  What better way to challenge the misguided anti-Mexican, inward-directed hyper-nationalism of the current president, and what better way to solidify our connection to Mexico, then to re-design Mission Valley in a way that includes the most popular sport south of the border-- soccer.  A soccer stadium would send the message that we view the future of San Diego as one that fully integrates the cultural importance of the four plus million Mexicans who will live in Tijuana/Ensenada/Rosarito/Mexicali, etc.  As you well know, every time San Diego has scheduled a Mexican or international soccer event, huge crowds show up, including Latinos and residents of Baja.  So, yes, San Diego has an opportunity to rethink the bland shopping mall/freeway/suburb paradigm of Mission Valley, and create an extraordinary and visionary mixed use urban design plan-- why not give it the Latin American flair that our border location cries out for? Why not include Latin-style plazas, paseos, promenades, the color and excitement of Latin American cities as part of the urban design vision for Mission Valley. The future of Mission Valley could send a loud message about the future of San Diego-Tijuana as a cutting edge international, multicultural region built partly around the most popular sport on the planet.



    James Stroud
    James Stroud

    Why do we need to wait? I don't agree that this plan is rushed. the FS Group has been been putting together their plan for over 2 years and have had much input from city planners to do so. The plan looks fantastic, it's a privately funded way to get San Diego on the map as a world class sports city and they are even gifting the city a huge river front park, infrastructure, demo of the Murph, and more. We cannot say "No tax payer money for stadiums!" then say "We want the public's input on the planning!" as well. that ship has sailed and as long as the group has San Diego's best interest at heart, which they obviously do, then we should be supporting this plan and this group 100%. Yes, we should be made aware of the specifics to see if there are any pitfalls, but right now, with what we know of the plan, it is absolutely fantastic for San Diego. If we "take a step back and collectively assess what SD wants out of the stadium space", then this one of a kind opportunity will be gone and nothing will step up any time soon to take it's place. San Diego has had 15 years to come up with a plan and i believe that has already been put into this group's proposal. This is what SD wants! make it happen!

    michael-leonard
    michael-leonard subscriber

    Any time someone spouts that ol' "get 'er done!" rhetoric, that person usually has a dog in the fight. Mr. Stroud: what is YOUR bias?

    Howard Blackson
    Howard Blackson subscribermember

    @James Stroud I wonder why this, "a privately funded way to get San Diego on the map as a world class sports city" is important? We've held Super Bowls, we're on a map. I ask if that is a top civic priority? I'm not so sure.


    And, why can't we say, "no tax payer money for (public) stadiums" while "asking the public for its priorities in this new context?" When else would you ask? 


    Thank you for reading and commenting. I look forward to the dialog.

    Emily Gomez
    Emily Gomez

    "As an urban designer who advises cities to first envision, then codify that vision by purposely building their plans, the following points are intended to reframe the discussion from a return on investment perspective toward our collective vision on the public value of this grand civic space."

    Agreed, but, the City lacks the leaders to put something like this together. Backward approach is snoozing on plan that will revitalize and re-build the Qualcomm site location while we sit around hoping a private developer steps up.

    Andrew Malick
    Andrew Malick subscriber

    Mr. Blackson makes wonderful points. A project of this size and scale would attract the top urban thinkers and design talent in the world. Isn't that what America's finest city deserves?

    Rick Smith
    Rick Smith subscriber

    Absolutely agree with Howard.  This is a major project, and there is no reason to rush.  If San Diego gets a MSL team, they can play in the Q or PETCO until a soccer facility is built.  Rushed jobs lead to poor results.