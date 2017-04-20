San Diego Unified’s Grad Rate Is Up — and It’s More Meaningful Than Ever

I would like to donate $

Per Month Per Year One Time

Donate Now What benefits do VOSD members get?

Not all of the students who started as freshmen are included in the graduation rate.

In a mobile society, calculating graduation rates is very complicated. Students move out of the district and out of the state. The state has a standard method for this calculation, which San Diego Unified must follow. Last spring, our district estimated our graduation rate to be 92 percent and the final state calculation is 91.2 percent. We compare ourselves to similar districts in the state and came out on top. If the state changes its methodology after a routine audit, so will we. Charter school students cannot be counted. We lose both low-performing and high-performing students to charters. Some even come back to the district after they catch up on credits. But we are developing more programs for both high- and low-performing students to stay at their neighborhood school.

When students are behind in credits, they are put into online courses and do not have to spend “seat time” in an entire course. The implication is that they are getting watered-down curricula.

If a student mastered half of the material of a course, it makes no sense to repeat all of the same material. The student needs to learn the material not already mastered. NCAA rules for college athletes have been quoted, but that is irrelevant for high school. We follow the gold standard for rigor, which is UC approval for online high school courses. We also use UC-approved online courses for our advanced students. UC also approves our testing program, which allows students to get language credit if they are fully literate in a language other than English. We want all students to be fluent in two languages.

Standards were lowered by allowing students with Ds to pass college prep courses.

No standards have been lowered. Ds have always been acceptable for high school credit. That is not new, and has nothing to do with the new A-G requirements. We did not lower standards. San Diego Unified requires a 2.0 GPA to graduate. Some districts do not even have a minimum GPA. Check out Poway’s requirements. But by exposing all of our students to college-prep courses, the actual number of our students who achieved UC/CSU eligibility in this first year increased by an astounding 47 percent.

We still have a long way to go in closing the achievement gap and in making sure every student succeeds in San Diego Unified. We are increasing our support of English-language learners and focusing on K-3 literacy. Not only will we increase the number of students who graduate, but the diploma will be more meaningful.

John Lee Evans is a San Diego Unified trustee. Evans’ commentary has been edited for style and clarity. See anything in there we should fact check? Tell us what to check out here.

This article relates to: Education, Graduation Rates, Opinion, School Leadership, School Performance

Written by Opinion Op-eds and Letters to the Editor on the issues that matter in San Diego. Have something to say? Submit a commentary.