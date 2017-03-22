Density Decisions Hinge on Logic, Not Party

Colin Parent, a La Mesa councilman and policy counsel for Circulate San Diego, recently told Voice of San Diego that “density” is a dirty word in local politics. And Jason Roe, a Republican political consultant, said he was flummoxed by what seems to be an anti-development bent on the part of Republican voters.

But San Diegans don’t hate density, and the Republicans I know have nothing against growth and development. What folks don’t like is the traffic and other problems that come when new density and development aren’t preceded by necessary infrastructure upgrades.

Normal development happens as contiguous plots of land are developed over time. A new development thus enjoys some benefit from the roads and other infrastructure built for the previous developments. Leapfrog development happens when a new development is far away from any prior developments. That places a premium on infrastructure, the lack of which was the fatal flaw in the far-flung Lilac Hills Ranch proposal that failed in November.

The community volunteers who sit on local planning groups almost all understand that San Diego is largely built out. Those of us who live in Mira Mesa – which, in the early 1970s was the first leapfrog development in San Diego – are especially sensitive to the impacts of new development. (And if you join us in the joys of driving a packed Mira Mesa Boulevard, you will understand exactly what I mean.)

Leapfrog developments like Lilac Hills Ranch should be a non-starter, which makes density the solution. But density must be first preceded by upgrades to transit infrastructure.

Once permits are issued and development commences, there is currently no process in the city or county – nor political will – to enforce promises of infrastructure. The older neighborhoods where density is being proposed first need significant upgrades to streets, sewer, water systems and public facilities like fire stations.