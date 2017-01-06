SANDAG Can Still Deliver on TransNet Promises

Questions have been raised by Voice of San Diego about the San Diego Association of Governments’ ability to continue improving our region’s transportation system, as well as the agency’s conduct in sharing information with the public about its efforts.
Before answering those specific questions, a little background is important. SANDAG – which is overseen by a board of elected officials from all of the region’s 18 cities and the county – administers our region’s voter-approved TransNet half-cent sales tax for transportation.
Using this local source of revenue since 1988, SANDAG and its partner agencies have successfully attracted state and federal matching funds to complete more than 650 projects. And in the first eight years of the 40-year TransNet Extension program, the agency has finished or started construction on 40 percent of the projects promised to voters.
Nevertheless, as we continue to grow, there are increasing needs in the region. Recognizing this, the SANDAG board placed Measure A on the November ballot seeking an additional half-cent sales tax to fund transit, open space, highway, bike/pedestrian and local infrastructure improvements. Fifty-eight percent of voters supported the measure, but it fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to pass.