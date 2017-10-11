In Sharing City Attorney Memo, Cate Was Doing His Job

Councilman Chris Cate was a policy adviser to then-Councilman Kevin Faulconer when I met him. He was the wonkiest guy in the room then and few at City Hall can match his grasp of public policy today. I recently heard him preface his questions at a City Council hearing by saying, “I’m going to get in the weeds here.”
Cate is a client of mine, but I would say this about him regardless: He gets in the weeds because he cares. He believes in what the city is doing. He has a freakish affinity for protecting taxpayers, so you won’t be surprised to learn he reads everything. He studies all sides of an issue before making a decision. He did so as an executive with the San Diego County Taxpayers Association. He did so as a Council representative, and he does so as a City Council member. He has earned the respect of people on both sides of the political aisle because he’s smart and because he’s one of the nicest guys in any room.
So people were surprised when this affable wonk stepped forward to say he was the one who shared a memorandum from the city attorney that was marked confidential.
Did this revelation make him a leaker, or was he making a disclosure as “a necessary function of his or her official duties” as allowed by the City Code?
Cate disclosed the memo because he had the right to do so.
His instincts, borne out of years of analysis on behalf of taxpayers, led him to seek more input before reaching a decision, to ensure all issues were on the table and to make sure he heard from all sides before weighing in on this important public policy debate.
We Stand Up for You. Will You Stand Up for Us?
The fact that Cate actually pays for advice this bad is proof of his poor judgment
It would appear the city attorney disagrees with you and Cate.