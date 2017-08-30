Short-Term Rental Proposal Limits Homeowners’ Ability to Use Their Biggest Asset

On a recent visit to San Diego, I was reminded why the city is often referred to as “America’s Finest City.” I spoke with Alicia, an Airbnb host from the southeastern neighborhood of Webster, who used home sharing to help pay for her cancer treatments. I met, John from North Park, who is staying home to raise his kids thanks to the supplemental income he makes renting his family’s inlaw unit. And I met Jo Ann, who rents her home in Barrio Logan to help support the nonprofit she started.
It was clear to me that San Diego is a prime example of a community where Airbnb has helped to democratize capitalism. Everyday San Diegans have been able to use their home to help pay for increasingly expensive everyday needs while welcoming visitors who otherwise might not have been able to afford a visit.
Home sharing is not a new concept, especially not in a city like San Diego where generations of families have come to visit the beaches, eat great food and learn the rich history of the city, often staying in vacation rentals. In fact, census data shows the number of vacation rentals in the city has remained relatively stable over the last decade, affirming that people sharing their homes is a time tested practice in San Diego. But home sharing over a digital platform is new, and just like technology had to adapt when we went from the horse and buggy to the car, we need new rules and regulations for today’s home sharing.
Airbnb fundamentally believes that to be regulated is to be recognized. Since we got started in 2008, we have learned a lot by working with hundreds of governments around the world to create clear, fair and practical rules around home sharing. Our company and our community are eager to put these lessons to work here in San Diego and create a regulatory framework that drives economic development, supports local families and protects neighborhood quality of life.
Here is what we believe could work in San Diego based on the lessons we’ve learned from other cities:
• Define Short-Term Rental: It seems simple, but it’s important for the city to define short-term rentals as the occupancy of a residence for some time less than 30 days;
Loud parties have been a problem before Airbnb existed, police used to come and issue fines and break parties up, but that doesn't happen so much anymore. Neighbors have to deal with loud disturbances because the SDPD takes an hour and a half to answer the non-emergency line, which isn't Airbnb's fault, but Airbnb still needs to find a way to deal with the party problem.
The online companies like Airbnb that facilitate vacation rentals have been hiding people like those mentioned in the first paragraph of this promotional piece. A cancer survivor, a nonprofit overseer. It’s quite sickening considering Airbnb and their ilk have no real altruistic intent, but are only aiming to maximize their corporate profits by turning residential neighborhoods into hotel zones.
Ironically, Councilmember Bry’s proposal would allow the types of rentals that Mr. Lehane references in his piece. People could rent a room in their home all year. People could rent all of their primary residence, while they are absent, for 90 days a year. Presumably they would rent to responsible people because they will be living alongside their neighbors the rest of the year.
Mr. Lehane states that, “Unfortunately, Councilwoman Barbara Bry’s recently released proposal put forth limits thousands of hosts from using what is their biggest asset — their home — to help make ends meet.” How so? Mr. Lehane states, “A typical host in San Diego … opens their space to visitors roughly 43 nights per year.” Ms. Bry’s proposal would allow 90 days of whole-home rentals a year, twice what Mr. Lehane purports to be the average.
I live beside a three unit townhome that is eight feet from my single family home. The owners of two of the units are out of town (Northern California and Carlsbad) investors who rent their units (and others) as a business. Although my zoning area limits their rentals to a seven-day minimum, they advertise online for shorter stays and despite repeated complaints to Code Compliance, nothing happens. We thus live next door to a hotel in a residential area. Large groups come and go constantly, make noise late at night, etc.
All that Ms. Bry’s proposal really prevents is people buying up residential properties and renting them out as hotels in residential areas, which is hollowing out neighborhoods throughout San Diego.
Ms. Bry’s proposal also does the things Mr. Lehane suggests in the bullets here. It defines short-term rentals as the occupancy of a residence for some time less than 30 days. It requires adherence to good neighbor standards such that people must be available when those neighbors or local law and code enforcement need to reach them. It requires people to register short-term rentals.
So yes, let people rent rooms and their primary residences, with reasonable limits; but let’s stop the insanity of residential neighborhood destruction.
And let's recognize that this piece is pure propaganda from a corporate behemoth which cares nothing at all about San Diego.