Short-Term Rental Proposal Limits Homeowners’ Ability to Use Their Biggest Asset

John Anderson, pictured with his son, rents a cottage behind his North Park home to visitors using Airbnb.

On a recent visit to San Diego, I was reminded why the city is often referred to as “America’s Finest City.” I spoke with Alicia, an Airbnb host from the southeastern neighborhood of Webster, who used home sharing to help pay for her cancer treatments. I met, John from North Park, who is staying home to raise his kids thanks to the supplemental income he makes renting his family’s inlaw unit. And I met Jo Ann, who rents her home in Barrio Logan to help support the nonprofit she started.

It was clear to me that San Diego is a prime example of a community where Airbnb has helped to democratize capitalism. Everyday San Diegans have been able to use their home to help pay for increasingly expensive everyday needs while welcoming visitors who otherwise might not have been able to afford a visit.

Home sharing is not a new concept, especially not in a city like San Diego where generations of families have come to visit the beaches, eat great food and learn the rich history of the city, often staying in vacation rentals. In fact, census data shows the number of vacation rentals in the city has remained relatively stable over the last decade, affirming that people sharing their homes is a time tested practice in San Diego. But home sharing over a digital platform is new, and just like technology had to adapt when we went from the horse and buggy to the car, we need new rules and regulations for today’s home sharing.

Airbnb fundamentally believes that to be regulated is to be recognized. Since we got started in 2008, we have learned a lot by working with hundreds of governments around the world to create clear, fair and practical rules around home sharing. Our company and our community are eager to put these lessons to work here in San Diego and create a regulatory framework that drives economic development, supports local families and protects neighborhood quality of life.

Here is what we believe could work in San Diego based on the lessons we’ve learned from other cities:

• Define Short-Term Rental: It seems simple, but it’s important for the city to define short-term rentals as the occupancy of a residence for some time less than 30 days;