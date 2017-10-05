Short-Term Rentals Aren’t Worth the Long-Term Harm

I would like to donate $

Quality of life suffers when strangers occupy neighborhood homes for a few vacation days at a time. Uneasy questions abound: How will these strangers conduct themselves? Will they maintain and respect the tranquility of our neighborhoods, or are they just here for a good time for a few carefree days?

Their only stake in the neighborhood is a short-term rental fee, and a cleaning deposit payable to the landlord. Loss of quiet enjoyment will be borne by neighbors without compensation.

Long-term losses will be realized in the reduced sale prices of single-family homes in proximity to short-term rentals. If sellers are now required to disclose to buyers even barking dogs and antagonistic neighbors, surely they will have to disclose the existence of commercial rental activity in the neighborhood.

Past efforts to remove illegal short-term commercial uses from San Diego single-family neighborhoods offer a brief view of the enforcement problems that would surely arise if the new proposal is adopted.

A mechanism for shutting down bad actors in the vacation rental market does not currently exist.

What does exist is the city’s Code Enforcement Division and its citation authority, which is slow, reactive and used more as an incentive for compliance rather than punishment or revenue generation. When the worst cases have been referred to the city attorney for further action, costs, of course, are escalated and the process is dragged out even longer.

Making vacation rentals legal does not ensure that the conduct of short-term renters will change, and charging a fee meant to pay for enforcement efforts, like Ward’s plan proposes, will do little to speed up the process or prevent problems from arising in the first place.

Code enforcement staffing cannot keep up with current zoning regulations, let alone a complex set of new requirements. And the idea that our understaffed Police Department has available resources to enforce the new regulations on an emergency basis should be seriously examined.

In either case, if a problem exists with a short-term rental, only extreme cases (e.g., loud, late parties) would be dealt with by the Police Department; other complaints would be dealt with the following week, after those creating the problem are long gone.

Once the single-family zoning regulations are compromised by allowing commercial uses, there would be no turning back. The income achieved by home owners and the hotel tax paid to the city are not worth the destruction vacation rentals would cause.

Quality of life in single-family neighborhoods is a value worth preserving – don’t sell it.

Joe Flynn is a former deputy planning director for the city of San Diego.

