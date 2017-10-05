Short-Term Rentals Aren’t Worth the Long-Term Harm

Short-term rentals of residential properties cause conflicts and problems.
Allowing short-term rentals – a commercial use – in single-family residential neighborhoods undermines the purpose and intent of single-family zoning, causes economic offsets and creates administration and enforcement problems for the city. The latest proposal to allow short-term rentals in San Diego by Councilman Chris Ward and others is fatally flawed and should be rejected.
Allowing commercial use, or businesses, to operate in residential zones violates the fundamental principle of zoning – a place for everything, and everything in its place. In urban planning, the single-family zone is the sacrosanct core; the most protected place reserved for families and children. In San Diego, there is a vast array of commercial zones, but they have always been separated from single-family neighborhoods as much as possible.
Efforts to fundamentally change zoning laws are usually accompanied by economic rewards and losses. In this case, the dollar rewards are evident, easily quantifiable, sizable and immediate for the landlords. Such rewards come also with the promise of transient occupancy taxes, to which vacation rentals contribute. The hotel tax is an enticement for elected leaders in their continual quest for public funds.
Those short-term gains are already being garnered illegally, due to failure of the mayor and the City Council to enforce existing zoning prohibitions.
Losses for allowing vacation rentals in our neighborhoods come in two categories; quality of life and long-term dollar losses in depreciation, which could run to thousands for individual property owners.
We Stand Up for You. Will You Stand Up for Us?
"Allowing short-term rentals...in single-family residential neighborhoods undermines the purpose and intent of single-family zoning"
Which is to keep poor people and people of color out of white middle-class neighborhoods[1].
"Long-term losses will be realized in the reduced sale prices of single-family homes in proximity to short-term rentals."
Another Voice of San Diego article claims the opposite, that short-term rentals are making housing less affordable[2]. Who are we supposed to believe?
Meanwhile, suburban areas are heavily subsidized by downtowns[3]. Ironically, even coastal neighborhoods may benefit from this kind of welfare. If every neighborhood had to become financially self-sufficient in tax revenue versus city spending, I think people would be much more accepting of commercial activities within their neighborhoods because it would lower their property taxes.
[1] http://reason.com/archives/2014/04/02/zonings-racist-roots-still-bear-fruit
[2] http://www.voiceofsandiego.org/topics/opinion/yes-short-term-vacation-rentals-are-hurting-san-diego/
[3] https://www.strongtowns.org/journal/2017/1/10/poor-neighborhoods-make-the-best-investment
Mr. Hofmann. Please. The article to which you link refers to zoning ordinances aimed at racial minorities. For example, the article refers to, ".Richmond, where a 1911 zoning ordinance made it illegal to sell a house on a majority-white block to a black person, or a house on a majority-black block to a white person." If you can identify a racial zoning law at present in San Diego, please do, but the issue here isn't about race. It's about buying a home in a single family zoned area (whatever race or ethnicity you may be) and then having to put up with a de facto hotel next door. Hotels are not permitted in single family zoned areas; but vacation rentals of three days or less would be allowed under Mr. Ward's ill-considered proposal. That's the same as a hotel.
Mr. Brewster, please keep reading that article. Start at the following paragraph and continue to the end: "Another study, in 2009, found “a strong and significant … relationship” between low-density zoning policies and racial segregation."