A Small But Important Part of the Solution to the Housing Crisis

I would like to donate $

Per Month Per Year One Time

Donate Now What benefits do VOSD members get?

The city has drafted proposed changes to the code – those updates must be made as soon as possible to avoid confusion and construction delays. The law also offers local governments more flexibility to ease restrictions such as parking requirements and lower permit fees that have made it hard to build granny flats. Once the regulatory changes are made, the city should also do what it can to inform the public about the eased restrictions and help encourage people to build accessory units.

As rent and housing costs continue to increase, there is no arguing that San Diego has a housing problem. San Diego’s affordable housing stock is not sufficient, and housing prices will continue to rise if nothing is done. Most agree that there is no individual solution to tackle the crisis, so we will need a multi-faceted tactic to increase the number and affordability of homes. This provides solid reasoning for incentivizing builders and property owners to increase housing through building accessory dwellings.

San Diego’s city councilmembers need to push to remove the costly permit process and ease the restrictions surrounding granny flats –and they push for it as soon as possible. Kicking the can down the road is not acceptable in a housing crisis.

Our City Council also has the ability to go above and beyond the eased regulations mandated by the state. They should look at waiving or reducing as many fees as possible.

I believe the City Council is working to put in place the needed changes to streamline granny flat permitting, but without removing or reducing the permitting fees the changes may not be enough.

Mark Powell is on the board of directors for the San Diego Association of Realtors and is a board member on the San Diego County Board of Education, representing District 1. He’s also an adjunct professor at National University. Powell’s commentary has been edited for style and clarity. See anything in there we should fact check? Tell us what to check out here.

This article relates to: Opinion, Housing

Written by Opinion Op-eds and Letters to the Editor on the issues that matter in San Diego. Have something to say? Submit a commentary.