A Small But Important Part of the Solution to the Housing Crisis

San Diego City Councilman Scott Sherman teamed up with Councilman David Alvarez a few months ago to host a housing summit in which the public offered input and presented solutions to San Diego’s housing crisis.
One solution offered was easing restrictions to build accessory dwelling units, or granny flats. Granny flats are smaller, independent units on the same lot as a single family home. These units can accommodate future growth and encourage infill development in existing neighborhoods. They are generally cheaper to build than a classic single-family home, allow for flexible living arrangements for families and can provide financial stability to homeowners, especially seniors living on fixed incomes.
However, local regulations and permit fees impede the development of these units in San Diego. There is no reason they should.
A recent Point Loma Nazarene University study determined building regulations are a significant factor in San Diego’s high housing costs – accounting for approximately 47 percent of the total costs.
Many San Diegan’s oppose making it easier to build granny flats, citing reasons such as undue strain on city services and infrastructure – like parking, water, sewer and electricity. Opponents worry the increased density will destroy the character of their neighborhoods, as these units could be turned into short-term vacation rentals.
Last year, California Governor Jerry Brown signed SB 1069, intended to reduce regulatory barriers facing homeowners who seek to build granny flats to increase the supply of affordable housing in California. The bill mandates local governments adhere to new regulations regarding granny flats. These mandates went into effect in January, but San Diego’s municipal codes are still not in line with SB 1069.
Support Independent Journalism Today
We can only address the housing crisis is to make it possible to build enough new housing to meet rising demand.
We also need to realize that's impossible to freeze a neighborhood's character. Even if we prevented anyone from building anything, the neighborhood ten years ago would be different from the neighborhood ten years from now because rising demand and the corresponding rising prices would mean that the people who used to move into the neighborhood could no longer afford to do so.
Granny Flats are going to do wonders for Airbnb unless measures are put in place.