SoccerCity Will Reinvigorate the San Diego Sports Scene

Without a dime from taxpayers, SoccerCity will transform the Qualcomm Stadium site.
It’s time the world’s most popular participation and spectator sport is welcomed to San Diego, and SoccerCity will do just that. A successful Major League Soccer franchise playing in a spectacular Mission Valley stadium will reinvigorate our professional sports scene while anchoring a major redevelopment of the Qualcomm Stadium site.
The previous tenants of the Q are gone, leaving our city with a $12 million annual carry cost on a worn-out stadium. It’s time to pull it down and move on. It’s time to put the site to a new and better use – a use that incorporates much needed housing, plus hospitality, leisure, office, retail and commercial development.
The economic benefits from this development are compelling, totaling $2.8 billion a year according to an analysis by the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corp. The project, according to the analysis, would create 25,700 permanent jobs and 42,700 construction jobs as well as tens of millions of dollars in revenue for the city, county and schools generated by taxes and fees.
On top of these powerful numbers are the infrastructure and city amenities included in the SoccerCity deal. The development will include the creation of the long-awaited Mission Valley river park that will encompass 43 acres of riverfront land developed to the specifications of the San Diego River Park Foundation.
SoccerCity will also add riders to the San Diego trolley, bringing soccer fans to games or shoppers to stores while homeowners will be able to commute to jobs. The SoccerCity team will contribute an estimated $50 million to construct improvements along Friars Road near I-15 to make sure traffic runs smoothly. There isn’t another major development site in San Diego that offers adjacent major freeways and mass transit plus surface streets like the Qualcomm site does.
We Stand Up For You. Will You Stand Up For Us?
From a rhetorical perspective, this argument is a classic use of a false dilemma and slippery slope.The writer is essentially saying that unless we vote now we’ll never get a soccer team.
The falseness is in its assumptions and its lack of an examination of the issues.
It assumes voters want a soccer team; that a soccer team is a good idea; that we only have one shot at it and it’s now; and that there’s no other way to draw a team or stadium to San Diego.
It also assumes soccer is more important than the will of the people as expressed last November in the vote for Measure L.
The question to answer is should we ignore the will of the people in order to bring a soccer team to SD?
It is not should we override the will of the voter to show the soccer league we want a team?
I'm glad Mr. Pattnison is a soccer fan. I'm sure it provides him with great pleasure. But soccer isn't the issue in Mission Valley. It's real estate. And what is being proposed through a Citizen's Initiative is a massive real estate development that includes on a small portion of the site a soccer stadium. This development may be absolutely swell. I'm not smart enough to know about potential economic benefits, but I do know that the use of a Citizen's Initiative is a clever way to get around normal planning processes. Also, the fact that the MLS, via FS Investors, is putting a gun to people's head saying vote for it now or you will forever be missing out on our exciting and growing sport is insulting. No community should be held hostage like that.
I'm not really sure how thousands of condos on the Qualcomm Stadium site will "Reinvigorate the San Diego Sports Scene". Along with a too-small stadium (23,500 capacity--without SDSU involvement).
I'm confused. If Soccer City won't cost taxpayers a dime - as Mr. Pattinson claims in his opening paragraph, what are we voting for on the proposed ballot measure?
@Molly Cook The public is required to vote on a Citizen's Initiative if enough signatures are gathered by the proponents of the Initiative. FS Investors was able to do that, so it's up to the council to either approve the measure "as is", or put it up for a vote. The claim of no taxes, which may or may not be true, is irrelevant when it comes to these initiatives. Get enough signatures, you get on the ballot.
@Robert Cohen @Molly Cook thanks...I find SD politics more confusing than those in any other place I've lived. I'm learning and paying attention, but the layers upon layers and old/new money intrigues here boggle the mind...
@Molly Cook @Robert Cohen It can be a strange place at times. A while back I read this book called "Paradise Plundered; Fiscal Crisis and Governance Failures in San Diego". The authors are Steven P. Erie, Vladimir Kogan and Scott A. MacKenzie. I don't know these gentlemen personally. I just picked up the book one day and found it an easy and informative read. You may want to give it a shot too.