SoccerCity Will Reinvigorate the San Diego Sports Scene

Without a dime from taxpayers, SoccerCity will transform the Qualcomm Stadium site.

It’s time the world’s most popular participation and spectator sport is welcomed to San Diego, and SoccerCity will do just that. A successful Major League Soccer franchise playing in a spectacular Mission Valley stadium will reinvigorate our professional sports scene while anchoring a major redevelopment of the Qualcomm Stadium site.

The previous tenants of the Q are gone, leaving our city with a $12 million annual carry cost on a worn-out stadium. It’s time to pull it down and move on. It’s time to put the site to a new and better use – a use that incorporates much needed housing, plus hospitality, leisure, office, retail and commercial development.

The economic benefits from this development are compelling, totaling $2.8 billion a year according to an analysis by the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corp. The project, according to the analysis, would create 25,700 permanent jobs and 42,700 construction jobs as well as tens of millions of dollars in revenue for the city, county and schools generated by taxes and fees.

On top of these powerful numbers are the infrastructure and city amenities included in the SoccerCity deal. The development will include the creation of the long-awaited Mission Valley river park that will encompass 43 acres of riverfront land developed to the specifications of the San Diego River Park Foundation.

SoccerCity will also add riders to the San Diego trolley, bringing soccer fans to games or shoppers to stores while homeowners will be able to commute to jobs. The SoccerCity team will contribute an estimated $50 million to construct improvements along Friars Road near I-15 to make sure traffic runs smoothly. There isn’t another major development site in San Diego that offers adjacent major freeways and mass transit plus surface streets like the Qualcomm site does.