Street Performer Permits Strike a Balance Between Speech, City Priorities

There is a debate going on in San Diego over the rights of street performers to entertain the public and earn a few bucks. The issues that San Diego artists face today are not new. Restrictions on public performances are common in many cities. There is a balance that needs to be reached by police, the city, business owners and performers. And all parties need to be responsible.
I’ve enjoyed a long career as a juggling act, which began with street performing in public venues around the world.
My twin brother and I began street performing at an early age. On weekends, we’d perform our juggling and comedy act for hundreds of visitors at the popular Harborplace Pavilion in the heart of Baltimore’s downtown tourist area. We passed the hat for up to four performances a day, earning money to help pay for college. But that didn’t come without paying our dues.
Harborplace, like many other tourist-centric venues, required street performers to apply, audition and get permitted. The competition was intense. There were performers who had been passing the hat for years in the city. But every performer was given a chance to be seen. It wasn’t a perfect system, but it provided for an organized, well thought-out entertainment program.