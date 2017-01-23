The Struggle for San Diego Artists Is Real, But Worth It

I applaud John Raymond Mireles for making the bold move to relocate to New York City, where he believes he will find the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow as an artist. He’s right that it’s tough to make a living as an artist in San Diego. The struggle is real.
As a visual artist and gallery owner, I differ from Mireles significantly in that I believe San Diego already has the ecosystem to support contemporary artists. Calling San Diego a cultural desert is a great exit line as you drop the mic and leave everyone behind in the dirt.
The reality is that opportunities for artists have never been more abundant in the region.
San Diego has traditional galleries servicing patrons’ specific tastes, like Whitebox Contemporary, La Jolla Gallery and Distinction Gallery. It’s home to institutional gallery spaces attempting to define contemporary art, like the San Diego Art Institute. And it has cultural spaces that work to preserve nearly lost arts, like the Mingei International Museum.