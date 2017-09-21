The City Should Pump the Brakes on Government-Run Energy

In their drive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a number of communities, including San Diego, are pursuing community choice aggregation, or CCAs – a government-controlled energy program. These entities seem like a viable solution in some instances, but the analysis San Diego is using to potentially move forward with the plan is deeply flawed. With our environment and finances at stake, there is too much uncertainty to move forward with confidence.
I want to achieve reasonable climate goals that benefit San Diegans. Our environment has always been vitally important to me, but as an economist, my training has taught me to carefully weigh the costs and benefits of any plan.
The CCA concept is relatively straightforward: A government entity replaces the public utility as the purchaser of power to more actively pursue non-fossil fuel sources of energy at lower costs. It sounds like a great idea, but the devil, as they say, is in the details.
The Fermanian Business & Economic Institute at Point Loma University, for which I serve as chief economist, was commissioned by Sempra Services to conduct an independent analytical review of the study the city commissioned to help determine the feasibility of a government-run energy program in San Diego.
It should be noted that asserting something is “feasible” is a relatively low bar. It says nothing about whether a project is capable of being successful. In over 800 pages, the study fails to credibly show that a CCA is even feasible, and it confirms that there are too many unknowns to make an informed choice on establishing one in San Diego.
Consider this finding from the study: Lengthy consideration is given to the potential impact of building a solar facility in San Diego that the study then says is not feasible due to space requirements. The study shows that such a facility would create just 11 jobs, but one half-time employee would earn $2.3 million.