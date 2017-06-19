It’s Not Too Late for the City Council to Reverse Course on the Hotel Tax Plan

Last year, city of San Diego tax revenues grew more slowly than expenses despite pension reforms. Even as a Republican, Mayor Kevin Faulconer knows there is little or no fat left to cut in the city budget.
The revenue-expense gap is likely to continue for up to 30 years without new revenues. Unlike the federal government, cities aren’t allowed deficit budgets and they can’t print money. The choice we face is finding new revenue or cutting the bare bones services we suffer from in San Diego.
The mayor’s solution to this problem is a good one: a hotel tax increase to fund an expanded Convention Center while financing programs to ease homelessness and repair local roads.
In the spirit of transparency, I recently left my post as a commissioner for the Port of San Diego. Ethics rules bar me for a year from being paid to advance the Convention Center expansion, which sits on Port land. My business partner, Tony Manolatos, serves as the tourism coalition’s spokesman, but I do not advise or counsel on the project.
I urge the City Council to immediately reverse course and put the mayor’s measure on the ballot in a special election in 2017. They have a few more weeks to do it. The chances for victory are far better this year than in 2018, when a barrage of national and state political campaigns will drown out the importance of the mayor’s measure. Wasting another year is very bad news for our city.
The measure has hit some hurdles, all of which can still be overcome.