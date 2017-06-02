Special Election Opponents Are the Ones Doing Voters a Disservice

We’ve heard a lot of arguments against holding a special election this fall, but perhaps the most disingenuous among them is that holding a special election violates Measure L.

Measure L was never meant to undermine citizens’ initiatives and deny the rights of voters. Unfortunately, this is exactly what those who oppose holding a special election on the SoccerCity citizens’ initiative are proposing to do.

SoccerCity is a good deal for San Diego taxpayers and the quality of life in our city. This measure would create more than 25,000 permanent jobs, 42,000 construction jobs and tens of millions in new tax revenue to improve funding for roads, public safety and libraries.

Not to mention, it will create 60 acres of new parkland and commit $40 million to restore the vital ecosystem of the San Diego River. The proposal will commit $50 million to traffic improvements in Mission Valley and dedicate 35 acres of land to SDSU, along with a stadium that fits over 33,000 Aztec football fans and keeps the SDSU football program going strong.

I also understand, however, there are those who disagree with me — and I respect their opposition and their arguments. If the SoccerCity citizens’ initiative were to fail at the ballot box, I would be disappointed, but at least it would have been given a fair shot.

Unfortunately, a fair shot isn’t what the opponents of SoccerCity want. Their goal is to kill this project before San Diego voters ever have a chance to see it at the ballot box. I find this shameful.