Special Election Opponents Are the Ones Doing Voters a Disservice

We’ve heard a lot of arguments against holding a special election this fall, but perhaps the most disingenuous among them is that holding a special election violates Measure L.
Measure L was never meant to undermine citizens’ initiatives and deny the rights of voters. Unfortunately, this is exactly what those who oppose holding a special election on the SoccerCity citizens’ initiative are proposing to do.
SoccerCity is a good deal for San Diego taxpayers and the quality of life in our city. This measure would create more than 25,000 permanent jobs, 42,000 construction jobs and tens of millions in new tax revenue to improve funding for roads, public safety and libraries.
Not to mention, it will create 60 acres of new parkland and commit $40 million to restore the vital ecosystem of the San Diego River. The proposal will commit $50 million to traffic improvements in Mission Valley and dedicate 35 acres of land to SDSU, along with a stadium that fits over 33,000 Aztec football fans and keeps the SDSU football program going strong.
I also understand, however, there are those who disagree with me — and I respect their opposition and their arguments. If the SoccerCity citizens’ initiative were to fail at the ballot box, I would be disappointed, but at least it would have been given a fair shot.
Unfortunately, a fair shot isn’t what the opponents of SoccerCity want. Their goal is to kill this project before San Diego voters ever have a chance to see it at the ballot box. I find this shameful.
If only District 7 (one of nine San Diego city council districts) were allowed to vote on this measure, the city would save 89% on the cost of the special election.
I understand Councilmember Sherman's concerns over the costs of maintaining the stadium (a public asset), and his desire to respect the opinions of people who provided an estimated 112,000 signatures. However: 112,000 signatures gathered by paid employees of private business interests should not be used to block the will of over 305,000 registered voters.
It's a balancing act my colleagues and I often engaged with at the state level when I served on the Elections and Redistricting Committee. There were a few times we were asked to consider the costs of holding special elections in cities and counties much smaller than San Diego, when unexpected problems forced a citizen referendum.
However, under current law- signature gathering is a process that has the potential for fraud, and willful deception.In San Diego there is no oversight by an independent body during the signing process.
This is in contrast to other states, such as Colorado, that have established a system with the Secretary of State to register people who collect signatures, manage petiton gathering, and enforce fairness and accuracy in the process.
Lacking that oversight: 112,000 signatures gathered by paid employees of private business interests should not be used to block the will of over 305,000 registered voters. These voters went to the polls and weighed in on Measure L last November, and 305,638 San Diegans supported placing future ballot measures before the voters during General Elections, when more people take the time to cast their vote.
They agreed that, for many reasons- it makes sense to ask people to consider major policy issues when there is higher voter participation, more people studying the details, and (ideally) more people casting informed votes.
It hardly seems democratic or in the interests of tax payers who pay for these elections to allow 112,000 people to overturn their votes.
Unless- Perhaps the proponents would like to reimburse the City for the cost of these elections?
From the County Registrar of Voters: November 2016 General Election results (http://www.sdvote.com/content/dam/rov/en/archive/201611bull.pdf)
Total Votes cast in city: 574620/716454
Representing 80.2% voter turnout overall
Results for MEASURE L - CITY OF SAN DIEGO
Total Votes cast for Measure L:
464549/716454 = 65%- (so 110071 fewer than overall ballots cast)
Of those votes:
YES: 305638 65.79%
NO 158911 34.21%