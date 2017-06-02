Special Election Opponents Are the Ones Doing Voters a Disservice

If a handful of members on the City Council do not allow a special election, they’ll take the decision away from thousands of San Diegans who said they wanted a chance to consider it — effectively killing the project with five votes.

Rendering courtesy of FS Investors
A rendering of SoccerCity San Diego
Partner Voices
By Scott Sherman |

We’ve heard a lot of arguments against holding a special election this fall, but perhaps the most disingenuous among them is that holding a special election violates Measure L.

Measure L was never meant to undermine citizens’ initiatives and deny the rights of voters. Unfortunately, this is exactly what those who oppose holding a special election on the SoccerCity citizens’ initiative are proposing to do.

Commentary - in-story logoSoccerCity is a good deal for San Diego taxpayers and the quality of life in our city. This measure would create more than 25,000 permanent jobs, 42,000 construction jobs and tens of millions in new tax revenue to improve funding for roads, public safety and libraries.

Not to mention, it will create 60 acres of new parkland and commit $40 million to restore the vital ecosystem of the San Diego River. The proposal will commit $50 million to traffic improvements in Mission Valley and dedicate 35 acres of land to SDSU, along with a stadium that fits over 33,000 Aztec football fans and keeps the SDSU football program going strong.

I also understand, however, there are those who disagree with me — and I respect their opposition and their arguments. If the SoccerCity citizens’ initiative were to fail at the ballot box, I would be disappointed, but at least it would have been given a fair shot.

Unfortunately, a fair shot isn’t what the opponents of SoccerCity want. Their goal is to kill this project before San Diego voters ever have a chance to see it at the ballot box. I find this shameful.

We Stand Up For You. Will You Stand Up For Us?

More than 112,000 San Diego voters signed the SoccerCity petition in a record-breaking 12 days. Not to mention those who wanted to sign but didn’t get a chance since signature-gathering happened so quickly. They deserve the right to vote on SoccerCity this year, when it counts. If a handful of members on the City Council do not allow a special election, they’ll take the decision away from thousands of San Diegans who said they wanted a chance to consider it — effectively killing the project with five votes. In my 50 years of living in this region, I cannot recall San Diegans ever being denied their right to vote on a citizens’ initiative. This would be a terrible precedent to set.

Those in opposition claim to be respecting the spirit of Measure L, but their argument is highly misleading. What is constantly omitted in this discussion is that special elections are in fact specifically allowed under Measure L — and for very good reason.

The common-sense reason special elections are allowed is because important policy issues do not always fit neatly into the timeline of regularly scheduled elections every two years. The SoccerCity citizens’ initiative is required to follow a tight deadline to bring a professional soccer team to San Diego. This fast-approaching deadline is a perfectly reasonable motive to hold a special election under Measure L language. Voters will have several months to vet the issues and hear opponents’ arguments against the project as well as competing ideas, if any come forward.

Concerns about cost are also misplaced, considering that we’re paying $12 million a year to maintain Qualcomm Stadium. Adding another year of $12 million maintenance to avoid spending $5 million to allow voters to consider this opportunity is just plain bad fiscal management.

I understand there are many residents and stakeholders who don’t support the SoccerCity proposal, and I respect that. But using Council maneuvers to deny citizens a meaningful opportunity to weigh in on a qualified citizens’ initiative — when it actually counts, not when it’s already dead — is just plain wrong.

The people of San Diego deserve to have their voices heard through a special election — the only election on this proposal that will matter.

Scott Sherman is the city councilman representing District 7.

    This article relates to: Opinion, Politics, SoccerCity

    Written by Opinion

    Op-eds and Letters to the Editor on the issues that matter in San Diego. Have something to say? Submit a commentary.

    Partner Voices

    Related Articles

    Comments

    We're striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. To read our full comment policy, click here.

    2 comments
      Livefyre
    Newest | Oldest
    Derek Hofmann
    Derek Hofmann subscribermember

    If only District 7 (one of nine San Diego city council districts) were allowed to vote on this measure, the city would save 89% on the cost of the special election.

    lorisaldana
    lorisaldana subscriber

    I understand Councilmember Sherman's concerns over the costs of maintaining  the stadium (a public asset), and his desire to respect the opinions of people who provided an estimated 112,000 signatures. However: 112,000 signatures gathered by paid employees of private business interests should not be used to block the will of over 305,000 registered voters.


    It's a balancing act my colleagues and I often engaged with at the state level when  I served on the Elections and Redistricting Committee. There were a few times we were asked to consider the costs of holding special elections in cities and counties much smaller than San Diego, when unexpected problems forced a citizen referendum. 


    However, under current law- signature gathering is a process that has the potential for fraud, and willful deception.In San Diego there is no oversight by an independent body during the signing process. 


    This is in contrast to other states, such as Colorado, that have established a system with the Secretary of State to register people who collect signatures, manage petiton gathering, and enforce fairness and accuracy in the process. 


    Lacking that oversight: 112,000 signatures gathered by paid employees of private business interests should not be used to block the will of over 305,000 registered voters. These voters went to the polls and weighed in on Measure L last November, and 305,638 San Diegans supported placing future ballot measures  before the voters during General Elections, when more people take the time to cast their vote. 


    They agreed that, for many reasons- it makes sense to ask people to consider major policy issues when there is higher voter participation, more people studying the details, and (ideally) more people casting informed votes.


    It hardly seems democratic or in the interests of tax payers who pay for these elections to allow 112,000 people to overturn their votes. 


    Unless- Perhaps the proponents would like to reimburse the City for the cost of these elections?


    From the County Registrar of Voters: November 2016 General Election results (http://www.sdvote.com/content/dam/rov/en/archive/201611bull.pdf)

    Total Votes cast in city: 574620/716454 

    Representing 80.2% voter turnout overall


    Results for MEASURE L - CITY OF SAN DIEGO

    Total Votes cast for Measure L:  

    464549/716454 = 65%- (so 110071 fewer than overall ballots cast)

    Of those votes:

    YES:  305638 65.79%

    NO 158911 34.21% 