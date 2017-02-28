There’s No Risk to San Diego From the Oroville Dam Disaster

The emergency that unfolded recently at Oroville Dam in Northern California poses no immediate or projected impact to water supplies in San Diego County. Voice of San Diego’s story on the crisis, though, states that “we could lose a significant chunk of our water supply, perhaps even 20-25 percent.”
Low winter water demand, significant water reserves in Southern California and local investments in water supply reliability will allow the San Diego County Water Authority to provide uninterrupted water service here even if deliveries from Oroville are impacted.
The Water Authority’s preparations mean that the county does not depend on Lake Oroville and the State Water Project for “nearly a third” of its water supplies, as has been widely reported for Southern California as a whole. That may be true for all of Southern California, but it’s not true for San Diego water customers.
Over the past five years, an average of 17 percent of the region’s water supplies were from the State Water Project via the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (the county’s only source of water from the State Water Project). In 2016, just 4 percent of San Diego County’s water supplies were from the State Water Project, and yet there was enough water to meet normal demands.