There’s a Quick Way to House the Homeless

Some San Diego business leaders are finally figuring out what local homeless advocates have been saying for a long time: The majority of the region’s homeless population could be sheltered in a matter of months for a shockingly trivial price.

The mega-tent solution recently proposed at a symposium on homelessness at the University of San Diego by restaurateur Dan Shea and Padres managing partner Pete Seidler, however, has proven to be highly unsafe for women, families and other vulnerable people.

The reality is that homeless people are a microcosm of our society, where violence against women, children, seniors, disabled people and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people is far too common. And when violence is a contributing factor leading to the loss of safe housing, survivors often avoid traditional shelters and become the hidden homeless who are under-counted in the annual census of homeless San Diegans.

There are many other challenges with mega-tents and temporary homeless shelters. They often lack secure storage space, which puts valuables at risk of theft or vandalism. Many operate on restricted hours to accommodate food service and other activities. And most do not welcome pets. And there are other barriers to entry, such as requiring sobriety.

A coalition of homeless advocates of which we’re part, Voices of the City Coalition, has been advocating for the implementation of a campground where people can safely park and sleep in their vehicles, tents and small cabins. The campground could be housed in the parking lot at Qualcomm Stadium, or at the Chargers Park training facility.

The city of Seattle has been operating group campgrounds since 2015. The city estimates costs at just $17 per day, per person. Incidentally, that’s the same amount Shea quoted for the cost to house homeless people in mega-tents.