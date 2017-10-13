It’s Time to Get Off the Deadly Merry-Go-Round of Ineffective Homeless Policies

When the winter tents came down for what was supposed to be the last time nearly two years ago, I celebrated along with other homeless advocates. Our days of warehousing people in tents instead of real homes had come to an end!
I made lofty statements about never seeing “those things” again. After all, we’re America’s Finest City – ready to move forward with effective, evidence-based solutions to end homelessness, right? Apparently not.
The fact is, our city is not ready for real solutions. Despite the well-intentioned rhetoric from Mayor Kevin Faulconer, old-school homeless service providers here continue to dig in their heels and stick to methods that focus on transitional, or short-term housing and interventions. Shifting toward a housing-first model has proven much more difficult than everyone thought.
Now we find ourselves in the midst of a deadly hepatitis A outbreak – 18 people dead, and over 480 infected. In response, a city-sanctioned homeless encampment recently opened near Balboa Park. The mayor assures us the encampment will be short-lived – once the three proposed industrial tents are opened later this year.
So, how did we get here – again?
In the early morning of March 7, 2016, I documented one of many homeless encampment sweeps. Hundreds of people living on the streets downtown were forced to remove their belongings or have them thrown away, right before a widely forecasted El Niño thunderstorm blew into the area.
The Unsheltered Homeless in the City of San Diego Increased +31% after the two Year Round Tents closed in 2014 with the loss of -350 Shelter Beds to 2017.
Within 2 Years of the Veterans and Downtown Tents Closing in 2014 Homeless Deaths more than Doubled in the County of San Diego.
2014 2,468 Homeless. 56 Homeless Deaths.
2015 2,765 Homeless 91 Homeless Deaths.
2016 2,745 Homeless 115 Homeless Deaths.
2017 3,231 Homeless Unknown.
How do you propose we move 5,000+ people into permanent housing?