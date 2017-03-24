There Are Some Troubling Issues Hidden in the Fine Print of the SoccerCity Plan

SoccerCity signature-gatherers are all over town telling people that the Qualcomm development deal will add a stadium for San Diego State University and bring a Major League Soccer team to San Diego.
The team of private investors behind the deal have been constantly hitting the news and social media with their message. They say San Diegans can be assured there will be no public subsidies. They are telling us it will create tens of thousands of jobs and bring in an estimated $2.8 billion. Residents are being asked to come up with the names for the soccer team.
These are bright and shiny baubles being waved in front of us right now. But just like any good magician, as one hand draws attention to the shiny objects, the other hand is manipulating the part of the trick that no-one is supposed to see.
The actual language of the SoccerCity ballot initiative is very long and dull, so people might be tempted to take these private investors at their word.
I did read the initiative, though, and to me the text does raise some concerns.
There is the promise that no public monies will be permitted in the deal.