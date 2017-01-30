Local Leaders Can Learn From Cities That Prioritize Artists

Amid reports of crackdowns on urban art galleries after the deadly Ghost Ship fire in Oakland last year, the San Diego community must come together and send a message to local leaders that urban art is vital to the identity and success of our city.

To make sustainable advances for the urban art community here, we need to draw from other cities and support local organizations that are already making positive strides.

Santa Cruz has created 100 affordable housing units with The Tannery Arts Center, a project that took nearly 12 years to actualize.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has announced a gutsy executive measure to ensure safety in the city’s unregulated DIY venues, while also protecting their residents from eviction.

