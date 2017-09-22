Vacation Rentals Are Here to Stay, and It’s Time for Reasonable Regulations

The issue of monitoring and regulating San Diego’s short-term rental industry has vexed City Council hearings, town halls and other public forums for years. Before I was inaugurated, policy agreements failed to come together, and the status quo of the undefined, unregulated and unenforced industry continues to impact and frustrate everyone.
Since that time, I’ve followed experiences in other cities, listened to neighbors, owners and renters, and now want us to finally resolve our approach to serving visitors in residential units.
Short-term rentals should not disrupt our communities or make it harder for residents to live here. Indeed, the biggest asset of the opportunity is bringing visitors to the neighborhoods we love, and helping the people who make those neighborhoods great continue to do so. A number of my constituents don’t want them at all, and a number of them use the revenue opportunity to make ends meet – so where is the right point of compromise that aims to solve the issues that we do agree on?
Vacation rentals have been around for decades, and with the evolving sharing economy, it’s clear these rentals are here to stay. Outright bans or severe limitations only further an underground economy that is already present, and those renting homes will creatively adapt and make it difficult for city regulations to be effective in achieving their purpose. Full free-market, property rights-oriented arguments don’t address community impacts or provide guarantees to concerned neighbors.
This week, along with my colleagues Mark Kersey, Scott Sherman and David Alvarez, I submitted a memo outlining a framework for an ordinance to regulate short-term vacation rentals. Our proposal seeks that compromise to:
• Allow property owners reasonable opportunities for limited short-term rental use