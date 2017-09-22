Vacation Rentals Are Here to Stay, and It’s Time for Reasonable Regulations

I would like to donate $

• Control impacts and provide peaceful co-existence for neighbors

• Allay investor interest in housing stock

• Provide self-sustaining revenue to enforce violations

• Support affordable housing funding for San Diegans in the future

These rentals have developed into a valuable part of San Diego’s local economy, bringing nearly $300 million to the region’s economy in direct and indirect spending on top of what hotel visitors brought, and supporting thousands of local jobs by connecting visitors to neighborhood small businesses. When we think of the high cost of living in our area, some San Diego families are able to make ends meet through the revenue afforded by these opportunities.

There have been instances, however, when a short-term rental has become a neighborhood nuisance, and there is the argument that investor-oriented actions are compromising slim housing stock at the expense of San Diegans.

To address the latter, whole-home short-term rentals should be restricted to limited-use permits, assigned to an actual person instead of a commercial operator, available only after the applicant has owned the property for at least one year and capped at three per homeowner, with permit fees escalating with each additional permit.

An impact fee on short-term rental activity similar to those used in New Orleans and Chicago should be collected and dedicated to creating and preserving affordable housing through the Housing Commission. At our proposal of $5 per night, this may add up to a revenue stream of over $5 million per year to complement affordable housing development financing pools.

In addition, rentals should have a three-night minimum stay within the coastal zone and historic districts to cater specifically to longer-term visitors, recognize and preserve the unique character of these neighborhoods and discourage negative impacts on the surrounding environment.

Community members have also expressed concerns that there are situations where too many people are packed into a location. To address this, tenancy limits for short-term rentals should be consistent with state and federal occupancy guidelines of no more than two adult occupants per bedroom, plus two in the home.

Fully staffed enforcement is the foundation of a successful vacation rental framework. That’s why a self-sustaining revenue structure that supports adequate permitting review, 24/7 code enforcement and rapid response to nuisance properties is built into the proposal. These enforcement measures will ensure the prevention of commercialization, limit “hotelization” in the community and impede large-scale corporate operations from negatively impacting our housing supply.

Escalating fines for both homeowners and renters, culminating with the revocation of rental permits for a third verified offense in a one-year period, will quickly quell bad actors from continuing operation and incentivize all owners and visitors to follow a strict good-neighbor code of conduct to address trash, parking and after-hours noise.

Our job as elected leaders is to create the right framework for San Diego to balance the range of objectives while remaining foremost committed to the safety and security of our constituents. With so many elements of policy to consider, compromise is going to be paramount or we will end up, again, unresolved.

Chris Ward is a San Diego City Council member representing District 3. Ward’s commentary has been edited for style and clarity. See anything in there we should fact check? Tell us what to check out here

This article relates to: Opinion, Vacation Rentals

Written by Opinion