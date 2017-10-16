Vacation Rentals Worsen the Housing Crisis

If Councilmen Chris Ward, David Alvarez, Scott Sherman and Mark Kersey get their way, up to 10,000 housing units in San Diego could be effectively taken offline, making the housing crisis we’re now facing far worse.
On Oct. 23, the City Council is scheduled to vote on Ward and his colleagues’ proposal, plus other vacation rental proposals. The policies Ward and his cohorts are proposing, though, will displace tens of thousands of San Diego residents over the next decade.
It’s already hard enough to find affordable homes in San Diego. Our elected leaders should not consider a proposal that will make it harder.
Lack of regulation and enforcement on San Diego’s existing short-term vacation rentals, which were deemed illegal by San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliot in March, has had a disastrous impact on the housing stock of our communities already.
In stark contrast to our elected leaders’ stated goals of increasing housing in coming years, however, the vacation rental memo released by four Council members in September shows their intent to turn houses into hotels.
It is especially strange considering Alvarez and Sherman sit on the Smart Growth and Land Use Committee, which recently released a report co-written with the San Diego Housing Commission recommending emergency measures to help alleviate the housing crisis. Short-term vacation rentals were not mentioned at all in the report.