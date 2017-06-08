Yes, We Need a Wall — Between Local Police and Federal Immigration Enforcement

I would like to donate $

Per Month Per Year One Time

Donate Now What benefits do VOSD members get?

Now, under President Donald Trump’s administration, that is exactly what could happen. Central to his deportation regime is Trump’s plan to force local law enforcement to become part of his deportation dragnet.

Here in San Diego County, most police departments say they don’t go out of their way to ask the immigration status of people they come into contact. But immigration agents have been stationed in county jails for more than a decade.

Local police chiefs, such as San Diego’s Shelley Zimmerman, can say their departments do not check the immigration status of victims of crimes to encourage all people to come forward, but that is not always what happens.

Take the case of Elena Cabrera of Escondido: In 2011, the mother of four called Escondido police when her live-in boyfriend attacked her. Both were taken to the Vista jail. He, a legal resident, was released a few days later. She, an undocumented immigrant, was turned over to immigration agents and put in removal proceedings. Cabrera was lucky because she was able to contact an immigration attorney, and her deportation was averted.

Already the state is seeing the effects of the Trump administration’s immigration plans, according to law enforcement officials.

In a recent Los Angeles Times story, Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck said reports of sexual assault dropped 25 percent among the city’s Latino population in the beginning of 2017. He said reports of domestic violence also fell 10 percent. He said there was a “strong correlation” between the drop and the panic in the community over ramped-up ICE deportations.

Ramped up immigration enforcement and blurred lines between local police and federal immigration authorities have already broken up too many families. In the future, California must be a shining example for the rest of the country – a place where people feel safe regardless of what they look like, where they come from, or how they speak.

California must draw a bright line between local police and federal immigration agents, making sure victims of crime and witnesses in investigations don’t get deported or refuse to come forward because they fear being deported.

The law would rightly remove immigration agents from jails. We need that in California.

SB 54 is that bright line.

Norma Chavez-Peterson is executive director of the ACLU of San Diego and Imperial Counties. Chavez-Peterson’s commentary has been edited for style and clarity. See anything in there we should fact check? Tell us what to check out here

This article relates to: Immigration, Opinion

Written by Opinion Op-eds and Letters to the Editor on the issues that matter in San Diego. Have something to say? Submit a commentary.