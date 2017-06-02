A Newly Feisty Labor Movement Deals Brutal Blow to Special Election

The plan to redevelop the Qualcomm Stadium site had already provoked a lot of opposition from titans in local politics. But things got impressively worse for supporters last week when labor union leaders started bashing it.
The same goes for the mayor’s plan to expand the Convention Center and put up a special election this November. In the last 10 days, labor union opposition to the special election has solidified.
Probably not coincidentally, a steady stream of San Diego City Council members has come out against the special election, even while some maintain their support for an expanded Convention Center.
Now the special election that once seemed easy for the mayor to get on this year’s ballot is hanging by a thread, dependent on Republicans supporting it in a block and wooing Democratic Council President Myrtle Cole.
Cole is not talking.
If the special election doesn’t happen, SoccerCity is in terrible trouble. Boosters say it must happen this year for Major League Soccer to consider it.
We Stand Up For You. Will You Stand Up For Us?
“Waiting a year makes absolutely no sense.” Oh yeah? planning ALWAYS makes sense. planning is EVERYTHING!
“Big cities, when you have an opportunity, you move, man,” Faulconer said. Hah. how long did NYC plan the WTC replacement?
FAUX-con-er... what a maroon.
I'm not a big fan of what I have seen on the Soccer City plan. So I'm happy if it does not get a special election.
I am also not a fan of the labor unions getting what they want before anything else can happen. If Union labor is a good deal for builders and those who employ poeple, then it will be used. If Unions only succeed when they hold the rest of society's needs hostage, then they are beginning to fail, and that is sad.
Just being good at politics does not add value to your members, or to the community that they live in.
Without labor, this is DOA.
In the light of One Paseo, Agua Hediona, and Lilac Hills Ranch, I was amazed that the Mayor would stake so much on SoccerCity. He is apparently getting terrible policital advice from people who have their heads buried so deep in 'data' that they have no idea how deep in the hole the City is when it comes to credibility on projects like these.
They will, of course, say this project is different from the others. It does not matter. Ballot box planning is ballot box planning and has been rejected over and again by the voters, and for good reason. The City's track record on making sure developers keep their promises is beyond dismal.
Fool us once, shame on you. Fool us twice, shame on us. Fool us over and over again; well, that just means we're all stuck on stupid.
SoccerCity is a horrible deal. Even if they get their special election, they will spend millions to get their butts kicked by lightly-funded opponents - again. And if the City Council has any sense about them, they will stay far away from this hot mess.