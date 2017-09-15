Why the Chargers Left, New Consultants Rise, Old Ones Evolve: SD Politics Roundup

As the Chargers prepare for their first home game in Carson, there is a lot of buzz about how there are still tickets available.
Perhaps the best decision the team made in this whole mess was to move to StubHub Center while a permanent stadium is being built. The Coliseum or the Rose Bowl, had they been available, would have been an optical disaster.
They took a weakness (lack of support in L.A.) and turned it into a kind of asset (intimacy).
Not selling out immediately – for the opener – though, is shocking. It’s a 27,000-seat stadium, a little more than one-third the size of the venue formerly known as Qualcomm Stadium.
It has led people to think maybe, just maybe, things will go so poorly that the team’s owners will change their minds.
They won’t. This is a 20-year investment. They’re not going to bail the first day.