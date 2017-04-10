Dems Push for More Homeless Funds in the Great Convention Center Tax Measure

Days after Mayor Kevin Faulconer pitched a hotel-room tax hike that aims to throw some cash at addressing San Diego’s homelessness crisis, some City Council Democrats are already pushing for a larger commitment.
One of them is negotiating with the mayor’s office and hoteliers.
The current version of Faulconer’s proposed November ballot measure prioritizes the San Diego Convention Center. More than 60 percent of the roughly $660 million projected in the first 10 years of collections would pay off a waterfront expansion of the facility and fund capital and maintenance projects.
The measure would direct about 18 percent each to homelessness services and street repairs over its first decade.
Here’s a visual of how the tax breakdown looks for now: