Fact Check: Did San Diego Miss Out on 1,000 Conventions?

Statement: The city of San Diego “Lost 1,000 conventions & events in last two years,” due to the lack of a San Diego Convention Center expansion, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer tweeted June 12.
Determination: False
Analysis: The future of the long-delayed waterfront expansion to the San Diego Convention Center almost brightened this week, but was ultimately delayed again when the San Diego City Council declined to set a special election for the mayor’s expansion plan.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer had been working to put a citywide hotel-tax increase before voters this November to pay for a convention center expansion supporters say is needed to meet demand and spur economic growth. The proposed tax hike would also pay for road repairs and homeless services.
Despite the City Council’s move to quash a special election, the same plan or a version of it could still go before voters in 2018. The fight to expand the Convention Center has been ongoing for years, so statements about the necessity and importance of an expansion are worth a closer look. Asking voters to greenlight a Convention Center expansion in 2017 is all but dead, but it’s a safe bet it will return, just as it did after previous attempts fell short.
An expansion to the center would surely allow more events to be held, and data exists showing some event planners find the current space too small to meet their needs, and that some events can’t be accommodated due to other event reservations. But just how many events have been lost to space and date constraints?