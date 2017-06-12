Faulconer Is Just the Latest to Test the Limits of City Powers

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer didn’t hurt anyone when he vetoed parts of the City Council’s budget and replaced it with funding for the special election of his dreams.
The mayor overtly targeted City Council Democrats who had rejected the push for a special election and its funding before the topic had even come before the Council. If they were afraid of constituents and labor unions, he wanted them afraid of him too.
He had been setting up a special election for months, and felt they owed him the opportunity to consider it.
Not only did they ignore him, they sneered at spending money on an election and offered myriad better ways the money could be used. It became a classic “who started it” exchange on Twitter between Convention Center Corp. Chairman Gil Cabrera and Mark Cafferty, CEO of the Economic Development Corp.
If you really want to understand who started it, you have to go back many years. Because what the mayor did was not just a nasty little shot at the opposition on the City Council. It was an innovation – a power move that will change the politics of city budgets for many years to come.
And it was only the latest of many such moves provoked by novel interpretations of, and actual changes to, the City Charter.
As I read the history of San Diego, it seems to me this started long before the strong-Mayor or Kevin Faulconer. Seeds were planted in the last century and the fruit is dropping from the trees.
It doesn't take a wizard to understand that there's much more behind Faulconer's decision with the veto. It would be refreshing to have Faulconer - or any politician - give a straight answer to a question regarding the public good, something besides "I'm doing this because I can."
Maybe we should dump the 'strong mayor' form of government and go back to a city council-led government?