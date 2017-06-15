Mayor Gets New Chief of Staff as Administration Manages Rockiest Period Yet

Mayor Kevin Faulconer is getting a new chief of staff: Out is Stephen Puetz. In is Aimee Faucett, the vice president and chief operating officer of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Puetz took a job with Axiom Strategies and will work on high-profile national campaigns but will remain in San Diego. He told me the mayor asked him to stay through the recent budget negotiations.
Puetz and Faucett are both longtime aides to Faulconer. But both represent different sides of Faulconer’s political brain. Puetz is a career political consultant, the strategist behind Faulconer’s successful campaign for mayor and a movement conservative with a feisty, ideological approach. He also ran former Councilman Carl DeMaio’s mayoral campaign.
Faucett is the consummate San Diego insider – an establishment Republican in San Diego less closely identified with political campaigns and Republican Party activism. She previously was deputy chief of staff to Mayor Jerry Sanders and is one of the former Sanders aides who maintains major influence on San Diego’s right-of-center policy agenda.
“I’d say we’re way more on the same page than not, and I consider her a friend,” Puetz said of Faucett. “She’s certainly going to provide a healthy different perspective. Five years from now [Faulconer will] look back and say it’s healthy he had some transition.”
Faucett was not immediately available for comment but confirmed the move.