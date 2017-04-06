Mayor Pushes Tax for Homelessness, Decides No Plan is Best Plan

Mayor Kevin Faulconer is calling on San Diegans to support a proposed hotel-tax hike he’s said would, in part, help reduce homelessness.
Yet Faulconer doesn’t have a plan to spend the more than $10 million that would flow to that cause annually if voters approve the measure in November.
Homeless advocates see the lack of a plan as more evidence the mayor’s not serious about addressing the problem but the mayor’s staff is selling it as a positive feature that offers flexibility.
Faulconer’s pitching to increase city hotel taxes by 1 to 3 percent citywide to bankroll a Convention Center expansion and upgrades, and to throw more money at aiding homeless folks and repairing roads. A City Council subcommittee voted Wednesday to give the mayoral staffers the go-ahead to work with city attorneys to draft proposed ballot language.
The measure emerged from long-running discussions with boosters about the need for a waterfront expansion of the Convention Center. As the mayor watched expansion construction costs estimates balloon, Faulconer decided he needed to take immediate action. He saw an opening for other much-discussed causes at the same time. Hoteliers were concerned with San Diego’s homelessness problem and crumbling streets too.
Faulconer’s jumping in without a plan to tackle homelessness.
This ballot proposal is about the goofiest thing I have ever seen. (1) No spending plan on homelessness. Talking about a hotel tax increase that creates a $140M bond ... how in the world does that happen? They are two separate sources of money, tell me how one leverages the other. (2) No spending plan on infrastructure repairs yet (that I am aware of). (3) And finally, $685M on a convention center expansion on land that currently belongs to someone else. Remember, folks, that the City lapsed on exercising their option on this land in 2015 and handed it to the other developers who now have legal right to the land. Do they expect the developers to willingly hand it back? More $$$ out the window on litigation ...
Three separate initiatives under one umbrella. Each issue is important ant deserves a separate proposal. Otherwise the mayor is wasting everyone's time with this foolish proposal. It deserves the same fate as the Chargers ballot proposals.