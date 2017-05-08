San Diego Labor Council Leaders Form New Coalition After Being Ousted by National AFL-CIO

Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, a federation of national labor unions, ordered the removal of leaders of the local San Diego Imperial-Counties Labor Council on Monday and put it under a receivership.

The move prompted several local unions, including two of the largest, to leave the Labor Council and announce the formation of a new entity, the San Diego Working Families Council.

The dramatic moves follow months of turmoil in the local labor movement following allegations of sexual harassment against Mickey Kasparian, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 135 and now ousted leader of the Labor Council. Kasparian and Dale Bankhead, who was also pushed out as secretary-treasurer, plan a press conference for Tuesday morning.

Jerry Butkiewicz, the former secretary-treasurer of the Labor Council, will help take over as a trustee of the organization. Keith Maddox, a national representative of the AFL-CIO, will serve as deputy.

Maddox told me late Monday that the move comes after weeks of effort and inquiry into the controversy in the organization. Maddox had previously assured local leaders that the AFL-CIO was not going to take over the local council.

“We worked hard to find a solution short of a trusteeship but it has gotten to the point that wasn’t going to happen,” Maddox said. He confirmed the decision was Trumka’s.