New Progressive Coalition Wants 2018 Vote to Fund Low-Income Housing

If an upstart progressive coalition gets its way, San Diegans will be voting in 2018 on a plan to raise taxes to fund homes for low-income residents.
The group, Build Better San Diego, is composed of labor unions, environmentalists and community organizing groups.
Late last month, the coalition packed City Council chambers to oppose Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s plan to hold a November special election to raise hotel taxes to expand the convention center and raise some money for homelessness and infrastructure.
Now, it’s eyeing a housing-focused tax measure that could end up sharing the ballot with Faulconer’s convention center expansion plan if it gets pushed to the 2018 election.
“We’re not going to build housing without money,” said Ramla Sahid, executive director of Partnership of the Advancement of New Americans, a refugee advocacy group that’s part of the coalition.
“Revenue needs to be prioritized,” said Emily Serafy Cox, a community organizer working with the group. “That’s a real policy.”
We Stand Up For You. Will You Stand Up For Us?
Whatever San Diego decides to do about subsidized housing for the homeless or just low income working folks (who are the glue in any city), it's time to drop the Marie Antoinette "let 'em eat cake" attitude that supports the big bucks life over people.
If the San Diegans running the show want to leave the lower income folks out of the picture, let them scrub their own damned toilets!