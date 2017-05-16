Opposition Mounts to Mayor’s Hotel Tax Hike

Before it has even taken shape, Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s proposal to increase the hotel tax could be feeling the squeeze.
Faulconer’s proposal would raise hotel taxes by up to 3 percent, depending on a hotel’s proximity to the convention center, to fund a convention center expansion and create new pools of money for infrastructure repairs and homelessness support.
But the measure is facing the same heavy lift as any other tax increase to fund a specific purpose: It requires the support of two-thirds of voters, and therefore basically can’t withstand any organized opposition.
Last fall, for instance, the countywide transportation tax Measure A found itself fighting two fronts of opposition. Labor groups and environmentalists opposed it from the left, while the Republican Party worked against it from the right.
Faulconer’s hotel tax could be facing the same fate.
Last week, Brigette Browning, president of Unite Here, the local union of hotel, restaurant and gaming workers, said her union does not support Faulconer’s proposal.
