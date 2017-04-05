Riding Trump Opposition, Two Challengers Take on Comfortable Incumbents

Two Democrats challenging long-time incumbents in 2018 are already bringing President Donald Trump into the races.
Matt Strabone, a local attorney, is betting newfound political engagement following Trump’s victory can elevate his run for one of San Diego’s more obscure local offices.
Strabone announced Tuesday he’s challenging Ernest Dronenburg for county assessor/recorder/clerk, a countywide office that assesses property taxes and registers records public documents. Dronenburg won the office in 2010 then fended off a re-election challenge in 2014, winning outright in that June’s primary.
Defeating any incumbent is an uphill climb made harder when an office is obscure.
But Strabone – a Democrat – thinks last year’s election might have changed that dynamic.
“It’s become clear that we can’t close our eyes and hope that things get better,” he said. “We need to step forward and try to make society better ourselves, especially at the local level.”
