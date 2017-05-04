Nonprofit News Powered by Members
    San Diego Explained: Replacing District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis

    On this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC7’s Monica Dean and Voice of San Diego’s Andrew Keatts detail the process to replace San Diego County’s district attorney.

    File photo by Sam Hodgson
    Bonnie Dumanis
    District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis has announced that she’ll resign in July as she explores a bid for the County Board of Supervisors.

    Dumanis has been DA since 2003, and before saying goodbye she put a careful succession plan into place. She’s hand-picked Chief Deputy District Attorney Summer Stephan as her interim replacement.

    By the end of June, the Board of Supervisors could go along with Dumanis’ plan and pick Stephan, or it could tap someone else. In 2018, someone will be elected for a full term.

    Whoever ends up getting the interim job will have a clear advantage in the race.

      Written by Kinsee Morlan

      Kinsee Morlan is the Engagement Editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter. Subscribe to her podcast.

      Sharon Parks
      Sharon Parks

      Do we REALLY want another corrupt official on the Board of Supervisors?????? In case no one noticed she just came out of Federal court charged with collecting millions towards her office campain funding.How does a DA NOT know that fraud has been committed in her name? Especially when the investor was promised a deal on Seaport Village???????? We have homeless dying and going absolutely crazy from all of the abuse they have been subjected to since the city is being run by over weight Fat cats and gay liberals..Now she's on her way to the Supervisior office? How can you resigned one job in a questionable ..action and assume a more powerful role???? She's a crook San Diego, lets get them all out of office before we lose anymore families to the streets....