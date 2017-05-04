San Diego Explained: Replacing District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis

District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis has announced that she’ll resign in July as she explores a bid for the County Board of Supervisors.

Dumanis has been DA since 2003, and before saying goodbye she put a careful succession plan into place. She’s hand-picked Chief Deputy District Attorney Summer Stephan as her interim replacement.

By the end of June, the Board of Supervisors could go along with Dumanis’ plan and pick Stephan, or it could tap someone else. In 2018, someone will be elected for a full term.

Whoever ends up getting the interim job will have a clear advantage in the race.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC7’s Monica Dean and Voice of San Diego’s Andrew Keatts detail the process to replace San Diego County’s district attorney.



This article relates to: Politics, San Diego Explained

