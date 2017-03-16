The Most Effective Ways to Advocate for Your Cause

The 2016 election has left some peoples’ heads spinning.
National political turmoil has encouraged people who’ve never been politically active before to get engaged. Calling your congressperson is one way to dip your toes in the political waters, but getting involved at the local level can lead to change you can see.
We talked to some people who have some experience standing out in a crowd, and they all agree: There’s more to effective involvement than just showing up.
“Just being a member of a group doesn’t do anything for you. I mean, you just show up,” said April Boling, a taxpayer advocate. “If you are going to use a group to kind of be a little bit more heard, you need to attend regularly, you need to be responsible and you need to seek a leadership role in that group.”
Yet connecting with others who have the same concerns as you doesn’t have to be a monumental undertaking. Sometimes staying small can bring about its own results. That’s how Enrique Morones started his nonprofit Border Angels, which helps save the lives of migrants crossing the U.S-Mexico border.
“It doesn’t have to be as big as we’ve become,” Morones said. “It could be really small. It could be two or three people, that’s good enough. We firmly believe in the power of one, the fact that one person can make a big difference.”