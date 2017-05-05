Stephan to a Growing Chorus of DA Appointment Critics: ‘Come Out and Face Me’

The County Board of Supervisors has a decision on its hands.
Greg Walden, a former deputy district attorney who retired after over 30 years in the office, is looking to become interim district attorney. Bonnie Dumanis, the current DA, announced last month that she’ll resign her seat in July, leaving the Board of Supervisors to appoint a temporary successor until the 2018 election.
Earlier this week, Adam Gordon, a former deputy district attorney who’s now in private practice, also applied for the position. Both Gordon and Walden have pledged not to run in the 2018 election.
They join Chief Deputy District Attorney Summer Stephan, who is seeking the appointment and is already running for the seat in 2018. She’s collected a powerful list of bipartisan endorsements, including most of the county’s law enforcement and prosecutorial leaders.
But it’s the support of Dumanis that is giving people pause, and which drew Walden and Gordon into the fray. Stephan, meanwhile, said the concerns are nothing but trumped-up political machinations.
Earlier this year, Dumanis reportedly told supporters of her “succession plan,” in which she would resign early so the supervisors could appoint her chosen successor, who could then run in 2018 as an incumbent. Incumbency is a powerful advantage in down-ticket, low-information races.