Stephan to a Growing Chorus of DA Appointment Critics: ‘Come Out and Face Me’

Walden said he was troubled by what seemed like a “coronation” of the next DA.

“I don’t think one person should be able to choose who the next DA should be, and that’s what appears to be in play right now,” he said. “I would have thought that if the DA doesn’t want to finish out her term, that we have an assistant DA who could handle the job until the next election. (Assistant DA) Jesse Rodriguez would do an excellent job – this seems to be a manipulation of the process going on. They’re taking away the opportunity for the people of San Diego to vote on who their next DA should be.”

Walden said his relationship with Dumanis before he retired was cordial and professional. He declined to comment on Stephan’s qualifications. He previously criticized the union that represents county prosecutors and its political action committee for endorsing Stephan just a week after Dumanis announced her resignation, before anyone else had announced a run.

“Hopefully the County Board of Supervisors will have enough information with this application, they’ll go out into the legal community and vet the candidates,” he said. “I think it’s important that they have a choice.”

Gordon said his aversion to appointing a supervisor who could then run for re-election as an incumbent isn’t political – he’s a Republican, like Dumanis, Stephan and all of the county supervisors.

“The moral principal behind this is having the voters be the ones to decide, because incumbency is so strong,” he said. “That’s a first principle.”

He also said whoever serves as the interim DA shouldn’t be distracted by running for re-election.

“The interim DA needs to be focused on doing the job,” Gordon said.

Stephan, though, called the argument typical politics and said the idea that appointing her to the office would bypass voters is “illusory” and a “red herring” because in her time in the office, two incumbent DAs have lost re-election bids: Paul Pfingst to Dumanis, in 2002, and Ed Miller to Pfingst in 1994. Miller had held the office for over two decades before being voted out.

Gordon said there’s a key difference. Voters could hold Pfingst and Miller accountable for their years-long records.

“These are situations where you have an extended period to evaluate somebody,” he said. “It’s not a situation where someone comes into office, with the power of incumbency, and they don’t have a sufficient enough record to be evaluated by voters.”

Stephan said she never asked Dumanis to step aside early, and didn’t want her to. She decided to run because her colleagues and people she’s worked with in the community asked her to.

“What choice do I have? If I believe I’m the best candidate to run, do I then just decide, oh I’m not going to put in an application? For a year and a half, the office would be run by a less qualified person. If I’ve already said to the public, I’m the most qualified, it would be inconsistent and unfair to my office to step away from it.”

Stephan already benefits from a high profile in the DA’s office. Earlier this week, prosecutors and law enforcement officials from around the county announced federal charges from a crackdown on gangs in San Diego. Acting U.S. Attorney Alana Robinson took top billing at the press conference, with Stephan right next to her and Dumanis nowhere in sight.

If Gordon or Walden thinks they’d be a better DA than her, Stephan said they should run.

“If they think they’re better for the job, this is what democracy is about,” she said. “Come out and face me.”

Written by Andrew Keatts I'm Andrew Keatts, a reporter for Voice of San Diego. Please contact me if you'd like at andrew.keatts@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0529.