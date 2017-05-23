The California Legislature Is About to Kick Immigration Agents Out of San Diego Jails

Right now, 18 Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents work inside three jails in San Diego County, providing the federal government access to people arrested in San Diego 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
It’s been that way for 10 years and a version of the arrangement goes back to 1998.
It is the cornerstone of cooperation between San Diego law enforcement and federal immigration authorities – one that ICE officials praised even as the Trump administration ramped up hostility to other municipalities uninterested in cooperation with the agency.
But the days of immigration agents working inside San Diego jails appear numbered. State Sen. Kevin de León’s office confirmed that Senate Bill 54, the sanctuary state bill, would force the ICE agents out of San Diego jails.
Johnathan Underland, a spokesman for de León, wrote in a statement the new law would be clear on the point:
Allowing ICE to continue working in state or local law enforcement agencies outside of the stipulations made in the bill would conflict with the finding in 7284.2 (d) of SB 54 that states “Entangling state and local agencies with federal immigration enforcement programs diverts already limited resources and blurs the lines of accountability between local, state, and federal governments.”
SB 54 would also make it illegal for local law enforcement agencies to help the federal government investigate immigration enforcement actions. A city like San Diego has already decided it won’t deputize local police officers as immigration agents but the law would clarify that could not happen anyway.