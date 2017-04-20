The Incredible Anointing of Summer Stephan as San Diego DA

In 2010, we declared District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis the most powerful politician in San Diego. And a couple years later, observers of the 2012 race for mayor – and Dumanis’ dismal showing in it – mocked us for the declaration.
How powerful could she be if she couldn’t do better than fourth place in a four-way race?
The news that Dumanis is stepping down this July from her perch as lead prosecutor for the county of San Diego is showing once more, though, how powerful she remains.
Her influence is on full display as the pieces fall into place for her chosen successor to stroll into the DA’s office with the least amount of hassle with voters as possible.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Summer Stephan is the only major candidate running for the job.
Now, with Dumanis’ decision to step down, the county’s five supervisors will have to choose an interim replacement.
I have always felt that any politician should resign from their current position if they want to seek another office. Why should the public pay someone to do a job when they really are not doing it but are instead campaigning for another office? So I applaud Bonnie Dumanis for what she is doing whatever her ulterior motive. And it may just be that Summer Stephan is the most qualified person to take over the District Attorney position. She certainly has a ton of experience.
Teflon Bonnie must have had assurances from the BoS that they would pick Stephan as the interim DA--knowing then she could step down and just about be assured that Stephan will win the election as she runs as the de-facto incumbent.