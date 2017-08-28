The State Supreme Court Just Changed Everything We Knew About Local Tax Hikes

If a group of citizens in California gathers signatures for a tax increase and gets it onto the ballot, it now will require only a simple majority to pass, not two-thirds.
A bombshell ruling from the California Supreme Court Monday will have enormous consequences up and down the state but particularly here in San Diego, where leaders are considering a bevy of tax increases.
If government leaders let citizens’ groups take the lead with private funding, they could make those taxes much, much easier to pass.
Until Monday, any local tax increase needed support from two-thirds of voters if the money was going to pay for something specific. So, for example, if the city wanted to raise the hotel-room tax to pay for a new football stadium, the measure would need two-thirds support.
If a local government only wanted more money and declined to say what the money would be used for specifically, the measure only needed a simple majority – the support of 50 percent of voters plus one.
That was the law that applied to citizens’ initiatives as well.