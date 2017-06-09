With Veto, Faulconer Targets Political Opposition

Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced a series of budget cuts Friday aimed at the districts represented by Council members who earlier this week stymied his wishes to hold a special election in November.
It’s the type of rough-and-tumble – or vindictive – move we rarely see in San Diego politics.
Let’s recap.
On Monday, the City Council passed a budget without funding for a special election. Faulconer wanted voters to approve two measures this November, one to increase hotel taxes to expand the San Diego Convention Center, fund some homelessness programs and repair streets, the other to greenlight the SoccerCity redevelopment plan for Qualcomm Stadium.
Faulconer quickly announced he would veto specific pieces of the Council’s budget, and restore funding for a special election. Few in City Hall realized he had the authority to do so. It appears he has the votes to survive a Council attempt to override his changes.
Late Friday, Faulconer announced what he was cutting from the city’s budget to restore the $5 million for a special election.
Hes a brutal man ... Seems he's learning at Trumps knee- if you retaliate you get your way by crushing others.