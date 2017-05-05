Special Podcast: What Makes Summer Stephan Throw Up

There are several things people don’t like about campaigns, and for Summer Stephan, chief deputy district attorney and a candidate for DA in 2018, fundraising makes her sick. Literally.

“I love the campaigning part where you get to meet people but the fundraising, I threw up two nights in a row,” she said. “It’s weird because you’re supposed to be a public servant and the last thing you want to do so much money.”

Stephan is so far the only candidate to throw her hat in the race (there are candidates for the interim role, but they’ve said they won’t run in 2018) and has racked up support from local officials on both sides of the aisle.

Written by Adriana Heldiz