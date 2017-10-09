City Attorney Challenges SDPD on Rape Kit Testing

Two of San Diego’s top law enforcement officials remain at odds over how police should handle DNA evidence collected from victims of sexual assault.

During her 2016 run for city attorney, and now almost a year into her tenure, Mara Elliott has repeatedly called for the San Diego Police Department to send all sexual assault kits to the crime lab for analysis. She’s had multiple discussions with Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman, she said, to no avail. Zimmerman maintains that the department’s approach — to first determine whether the kit will provide useful evidence before sending it off the lab — is smarter and more efficient.

“You might say we have a professional disagreement,” Elliott said.

Elliott recently sent letters to Gov. Jerry Brown, urging him to sign legislation encouraging law enforcement agencies to analyze all sexual assault kits. Right now, there are roughly 2,500 untested kits in the San Diego Police Department’s evidence room, and between 6,000 and 9,000 untested kits statewide.

San Diego’s approach came under scrutiny in 2014 when a state audit found that three of California’s largest law enforcement agencies — the Oakland and San Diego police departments and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department — analyzed only about half of the kits they collected. While the audit concluded that the benefits of testing all kits was “unknown,” Oakland and Sacramento changed their approach, making it a practice to analyze all kits.

But just because a kit is analyzed doesn’t mean the resulting DNA profile can be uploaded to state and federal databases. If investigators aren’t confident a crime actually occurred, federal rules bar a DNA profile from being uploaded to the national Combined DNA Index System database. That is why the department does the investigative work upfront, said Jennifer Shen, manager of the San Diego Police Department’s crime lab.