County Puts Up Port-a-Potty Next to Actual Public Restroom at Waterfront Park

San Diego still is having trouble with one of the oldest problems of life itself: the need to urinate and defecate every day.

Perhaps nowhere is the awkwardness of our acknowledgement of this most human of needs more apparent than at the County Administration Center on Pacific Highway.

There, the resplendent Waterfront Park has operated for three years after parking lots were exchanged for fountains, a large playground, native gardens and large grassy areas.

And now a port-a-potty.

Portable toilets have been placed in front of the County Administration Building in downtown San Diego.

The hepatitis A outbreak has led to a number of these popping up around the city, especially downtown. It’s like the whole city is a big, gross concert but nobody’s playing music.

But unlike other areas getting port-a-potties, the Waterfront Park has very nice public restrooms.