DA Candidate Fields Our Biggest Criminal Justice Questions

Criminal justice issues like police misconduct, body camera footage, gang prosecutions and statewide reforms, have (minus a stadium) been at the heart of some of San Diego’s biggest recent policy discussions.
Without much guidance from the mayor, District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis has had the first and final say over many big decisions.
Dumanis decided when and how to release footage of disputed instances in which police killed at least two unarmed men. Dumanis tried a first-of-its-kind gang prosecution, and Dumanis eventually backed down on the strategy.
Now Dumanis wants to have the final say once more by hand-picking her successor. She’s endorsed Chief Deputy DA Summer Stephan as her replacement, a decision the County Board of Supervisors will make this week.
Stephan is running for district attorney in 2018 whether she is appointed to fill the remainder of Dumanis’ term or not.
A 27-year veteran of the DA’s office, Stephan has had many highs – she’s been showered with awards for her work to combat human trafficking – and some lows, including the failed prosecution of the high-profile Stephanie Crow murder case.
Help Us Raise $100k By the End of May
Most of her answers seem very careful to not say much, careful to be neutral.
But, Ms. Stephan's defense of the body camera policy does not benefit from her saying that she's "been an independent thinker all my life". A truly independent thinker probably wouldn't have remained in the DAs office for 27 years. Be on the lookout for more contradictory statements from this candidate as the election draws near.
The only thing indisputable is that this lot of law-enforcement types have little regard for those who do not look like them. So, with facility, this candidate claims that she is open to changing practices and policies and also claims that she would have done things differently. If I had seen my colleagues being slapped down by a judge, for a race-based prosecution and found my department beset by civil litigation, I may have said the same. Moreover, these changes in practices and policies are being forced upon them, the foot dragging and obstruction of the CA DOJ notwithstanding.
If wishes were horses this beggar would be riding.
@rhylton Yes, your argument is bolstered a little bit by her answer in the rape kit question. Her two examples of law enforcement "dropping everything" to get results was rapes in Balboa Park and Chelsea King, who was kidnapped from an upscale neighborhood. Of course the rape kit issue and reform issues aren't because we doubt that crown jewel parks and affluent neighborhoods get the best of our law enforcement. It's the rapes and abductions that don't get media attention. The things that are "dropped" when they decide to drop everything to tackle high-profile cases.
Her careful tip-toeing on the Aaron Harvey case (distancing herself from the decision-making, but refusing to criticize those who were) is a little too politically polished as well.