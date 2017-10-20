Homeless Enforcement Explodes Amid Hep A Response

Arrests of homeless San Diegans more than tripled last month as the city ramped up efforts to fight a deadly hepatitis A outbreak that’s disproportionately afflicting those living on the street.
Police made nearly 270 arrests last month for two offenses commonly aimed at San Diego’s homeless compared with just 84 in September 2016, according to data released following a public records request.
Minor citations that are also associated with homelessness and don’t result in arrest dipped 15 percent during the same period.
City attorney’s office data obtained through a records request revealed an 83 percent spike this September in prosecutions for illegal lodging and encroachment, which penalize homeless San Diegans for staying in tents and blocking sidewalks.
For many, that’s meant days in county jail and legal cases that have upended lives. Those who’ve avoided arrest describe near-constant orders from police to move elsewhere as they await the arrival of crews who power-wash areas dominated by homeless camps.
Meanwhile, some East Village streets that have long drawn complaints from residents and business owners are now cleared, including a stretch of 17th Street once dubbed San Diego’s Skid Row.