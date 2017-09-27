These Are the Incredibly Narrow Circumstances in Which You Can View Police Body Camera Footage

Body-worn camera footage is now a staple of San Diego’s criminal justice system – so much so that its absence in an incident suggests some sort of problem.
“If you don’t have video when you appear in court, that is a major red flag,” said San Diego Police Lt. Scott Wahl, a spokesman for the department. “It’d be like we made an arrest for drugs and there’s no drugs.”
More than 1,100 San Diego police officers are now outfitted with body cameras, and the San Diego County District Attorney’s office received more than 100,000 body-camera videos from police across the county since the start of 2016, according to officials with both agencies.
Indeed, the cameras were initially sold as a transparency tool that would reassure the public during times when disputes arose about police conduct. As officers were equipped with cameras, though, the department’s characterization of the cameras changed: They were a tool for the police, not members of the community.
That’s been borne out in practice now that all officers are outfitted with cameras and the footage is being used in trials. Even after a trial is complete, it’s nearly impossible for members of the public to access body camera footage.
Agencies typically withhold body camera videos from the public to preserve the accused’s right to a fair trial and avoid tainting the jury pool. But after trials in which the footage is shown to a jury, the footage still isn’t automatically made public.
God forbid the public actually knowing what's happening. It could (Gasp) prove unlawful acts by cops. That will never happen.
Wonderfully thorough and valuable work Ashley! I will add that if you make a request under the CPRA (CA public records act) one of the exclusions is information related to an ongoing investigation. So that path is largely foreclosed.