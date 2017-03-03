Internal Chaos Stymied Law Enforcement Review Board Investigations, Docs Show

One of the main goals of the Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board is to ensure law enforcement officials who break the rules or abuse their power are held accountable.
But over the last year, the group failed to hold its own leader accountable, according to documents and emails obtained by Voice of San Diego through a public records request.
The board’s executive officer, Patrick Hunter, resigned on Nov. 15. Nearly a year earlier, in a statement to the board, Hunter acknowledged that he’d dropped the ball on several key job responsibilities — including addressing a growing backlog of open death investigations. He told the board that if he didn’t make “measurable progress” by June, they could fire him.
But by June, little progress had been made, leading to canceled meetings and citizen complaints being dismissed. Still, Hunter retained his job. A timeline of issues related to Hunter was put together by his staff prior to a November meeting with the head of the county’s Public Safety Group, which includes the district attorney’s office, the sheriff’s and probation departments, CLERB and the public defender, among others.
